"Some say it's impossible" - Islam Makhachev shares bold prediction on his UFC triple champion ambitions

Islam Makhachev recently provided his opinion on his chances of becoming a triple champ in the UFC. Makhachev was pretty positive about the materialization of his wish.

Makhachev claimed the lightweight gold at UFC 280 with a second-round submission victory over Charles Oliveira, which he has been holding to date. In his last encounter, the Dagestani created a new UFC record after defending his title for the fourth time at UFC 311.

Makhachev had expressed his desire to move up to welterweight and fight for his "second belt" during his UFC 302 octagon interview after defending his title for the third time. However, the post-UFC 311 press conference had him revealing his wish to become a three-division UFC champion.

A recent X update from @ChampRDS disclosed how Makhachev thinks his quest to become a three-division UFC champion would play out. He feels he has a "great chance" of winning his "third belt" besides ruling the welterweight division. The 33-year-old said:

"Some say it's impossible, some say it will work. But I can say this with 100% certainty - I have a great chance of winning a third belt. If anyone has it, it's me."

Dricus du Plessis warns Islam Makhachev about making a big mistake regarding his triple championship ambitions

Islam Makhachev looks pretty confident about his chances of becoming a three-weight division UFC champion. However, that means he would have to dethrone the current middleweight champ, Dricus du Plessis, after conquering the welterweight division. While the Dagestani views himself as a potential UFC triple champ, Du Plessis doesn't see the equation settling down with similar results.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, Du Plessis expressed his take on how Makhachev might be making a "big" mistake in thinking about dethroning him:

"He [Makhachev] doesn’t train against me, [and] believe me, it’s not the same thing… He’s a big lightweight, but I’m a big middleweight. There’s a big difference between a big lightweight and a big middleweight."

Check out Du Plessis's comments below (13:34):

