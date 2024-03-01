"Somebody pass the popcorn" - Fans react as Ryan Garcia leaks full video of infamous Devin Haney vs. Gervonta Davis sparring footage 

Ryan Garcia recently sent boxing fans into a frenzy by leaking an extended version of the infamous Devin Haney vs. Gervonta Davis sparring footage. For many years, fans debated whether Davis, who also goes by Abdul Wahid, dominated Haney or vice versa.

Garcia is all set to face Haney in a junior welterweight title fight on April 20 in New York. In the build-up to the fight, both pugilists have been actively trash-talking each other and have rarely spared an opportunity to take personal shots during press conferences or on social media.

Leaning into his feud with Haney, Garcia recently leaked the famed video of 'The Dream' sparring with Davis almost eight years ago. While many have different versions of how the session went, Garcia insisted that Haney got dominated and posted an extended clip of the bout on his YouTube channel.

The footage shows 'Tank' turning the screws on Haney and landing some hard shots that made 'The Dream' wobble. While many fans consider it a testament to Davis' boxing skills, others dispute the footage as unfair due to Haney being 17 years old at the time.

After Ryan Garcia posted the clip on his Instagram handle, many fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

"Oh, this is getting good. Somebody pass the popcorn."

"HOLLLY this sparring session been talked about for YEARSSS and Ryan just leaks it."

Devin Haney on Ryan Garcia leaking the footage of his sparring session with Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney recently reacted to the sparring footage Ryan Garcia leaked and shared his two cents on it. 'The Dream' pointed out that he was a teenager when he went up against Gervonta Davis and stated that he isn't the same boxer anymore.

In a recent post on X, the WBC super lightweight champion fired a warning shot at Garcia and wrote:

"Never did they post a chopped-up edited video. I'm 16 years old & in there holding my own. We bet AB pops & he honored it & paid! Ryan we watched u quit. We are not the same & never will be tune in on April 20th I’ll show it!"

Haney is undefeated in his professional career and has a perfect 31-0 record. He's coming off a unanimous decision win over Regis Prograis, where he also won the super lightweight title. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia is coming off an eighth-round KO win over Oscar Duarte, which redeemed his sole career loss against Davis.