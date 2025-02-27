The world has been waiting for Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa to trade leather and ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong believes their matchup will deliver in a big way.

At ONE 172: Rodtang vs Takeru, two of the best strikers in the world will represent their countries in a highly-anticipated flyweight kickboxing match. Their faceoff headlines an epic Japan versus the world card inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in the land of the rising sun on Sunday, March 23.

'The Natural Born Crusher' is one of Japan's biggest combat sports stars, having conquered three weight divisions in K-1. Meanwhile, Rodtang has been a dominant force in the Muay Thai scene with over 200 wins to his name but put his name on the global consciousness by running through the competition in ONE Championship.

The match has been a long time coming, as both men have called each other out even long before Takeru joined ONE Championship in 2023. In January 2024, they were scheduled to square off at ONE 165 but 'The Iron Man' ultimately pulled out due to injury.

With both men now healthy and coming off big wins, their clash is finally set for fight fans worldwide to enjoy.

During the ONE 171 broadcast, Chatri Sityodtong offered his thoughts on this pairing. He told Mitch Chilson:

"Two of the pound-for-pound greatest strikers on the planet going head-to-head. Somebody’s going to get knocked out in Saitama next month. 100 percent."

Rodtang ready to "have fun" in Japan with Takeru

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has always looked to test his skills against the best in the world, and he will have a chance to do so opposite one of Japan's finest, Takeru Segawa.

After injury prevented him from competing in their originally scheduled match last year, the Thai superstar can't wait to finally stand across from him in competition. He recently shared his excitement on Instagram, writing:

"One month that I have been waiting, my body is ready to add you [to mny victim list]. Thank you to all the fans around the world who have been waiting for my big fight. Let‘s have fun.👊🏻👊🏻🇯🇵🇹🇭"

