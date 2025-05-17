  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “Something really impressive to remember” - Nong-O says he sent a clear message after decimating younger foe Kongthoranee

“Something really impressive to remember” - Nong-O says he sent a clear message after decimating younger foe Kongthoranee

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 17, 2025 05:44 GMT
Nong-O blocks a head kick from Kongthoranee
Nong-O blocks a head kick from Kongthoranee

At ONE Fight Night 31, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama reminded everyone why he’s still a serious contender, shutting down Kongthoranee with a composed, veteran performance.

Ad

The flyweight Muay Thai matchup marked a turning point in Nong-O’s late-career run. After two consecutive losses, questions around his age and decline started to circulate.

But instead of firing back online, the former bantamweight king went quiet and got back to work. And the result is a clean revenge win against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, a measured victory that put him back on track for another title run.

He talked about his motivation to train harder in an interview with South China Morning Post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So that has turned into motivation for me to train even harder because I know that one day, if I succeed in winning against someone who's younger than me who's really good, then it would turn into something really impressive to remember."

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Battle-tested legend Nong-O says it’s satisfying to silence critics claiming he’s too old: “I've seen these comments”

Nong-O’s aware of what critics are saying. After back-to-back losses, some voices began suggesting it might be time to hang it up. But he never let it affect his focus.

"I've seen these comments for a little while. I acknowledge it," he said. "I know that a lot of people are saying that I'm older now. I should retire. I am older now, and there's no way that I can win against people who are younger than me."
Ad

Instead of arguing, he chose to answer in the only way that really matters - inside the Circle. With his statement made, critics are silenced - for now. But we all know it's only a matter of time until the chatter resumes, and a matter of performance to shut them up again.

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II is available for replay on Prime Video with an active subscription.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications