"Something will happen Dec. 16" - UFC has promised Belal Muhammad the next 170lbs title shot, claims manager Ali Abdelaziz

Dominance MMA founder and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz claims his team is not sweating his fighter Belal Muhammad's current situation.

Muhammad, currently the UFC's No.2-ranked welterweight contender, has not fought since defeating Gilbert Burns in a short-notice title eliminator at UFC 288. His manager, Abdelaziz, has claimed that Dana White is sticking to his comments following Muhammad's last fight stating that 'Remember the Name' will be the next challenger for the 170-pound belt.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Ali Abdelaziz said:

"Dana promised him the title shot. I'll close my eyes and I'll sleep. Dana always keeps his word. [Muhammad is] the number one contender."

Expand Tweet

Abdelaziz followed up his statement with an even bolder one, claiming that he believed Belal Muhammad would actually fight for the title at UFC 296 on December 16. The main event for that event is currently scheduled to feature welterweight champion Leon Edwards attempting to make his second title defense against Colby Covington.

Abdelaziz said:

"I believe something will happen December 16. I believe Belal Muhammad will go there and I believe Belal Muhammad will become the UFC welterweight champion. Even if that doesn't happen, that's okay. The winner will fight Belal Muhammad."

With his manager's declaration, it appears Muhammad will be the backup fighter for December's pay-per-view main event. Though never confirmed, it was heavily implied that both he and Gilbert Burns were guaranteed the next title shot in their short-notice contract.

Who will Belal Muhammad fight next?

While nothing is guaranteed in the UFC for any fighter, it would appear that Belal Muhammad will be the next title challenger for either Leon Edwards or Colby Covington.

Muhammad, currently on a five-fight winning streak, has not lost since 2019. The Chicago native does have a history with both Edwards and Covington, having already fought Edwards in 2021 to a no-contest.

'Remember the Name' also has a decent amount of momentum behind him with back-to-back dominant wins.

Expand Tweet

While Abdelaziz's comments have not been recently re-confirmed by White, he is right about one thing: no other fight makes sense for Muhammad.