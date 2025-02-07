"SOROS IS THE SHADOW GOVERNMENT" - Fan react as Elon Musk shares eye-opening Joe Rogan podcast segment on USAID

Fans reacted after tech mogul Elon Musk shared a segment from The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. The clip witnessed UFC commentator and his guest Dr. Bret Weinstein discussing the controversial spending reports of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on questionable overseas projects.

USAID recently came under fire after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the agency for allegedly spending an exorbitant amount of money on the digital news portal Politico. The discussion sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning the transparency and allocation of government funds.

In episode #2269 of JRE, Weinstein joined the podcast to discuss the spending reports of USAID. During the conversation, they were astonished by the staggering figures allocated to overseas projects, including $20 million for an Iraq Sesame Street program, $2 million for Moroccan pottery classes, and $11 million to urge Vietnam to stop burning trash, among other expenditures.

Trending

Musk later shared a segment of Rogan’s podcast on his X handle, which quickly went viral. The post sparked a wave of reactions from citizens, many of whom heavily criticized USAID in the comments.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

One user suggested that officials working in the organization should be held accountable, writing:

“We must have ppl put in prison for this. It's the only way forward. If we don't it will only get worse.”

One fan asserted that they would listen to the recommended podcast, commenting:

“I'll be listening to this podcast tonight at work, hell yea!.”

Other users heavily criticized USAID, writing:

“Crazy how some people live on day to day paycheck while the ones on power missuse crazy amounts of gov funds.”

“SOROS IS THE SHADOW GOVERNMENT”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions screenshots. [Screenshots courtesy: @elonmusk on X]

Dr. Bret Weinstein praises Elon Musk on Joe Rogan’s podcast for his role in the election

In the above episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Dr. Bret Weinstein praised Elon Musk for using his X account courageously to share his opinions on the election campaign rather than taking a neutral stance like Mark Zuckerberg. Weinstein said:

"To watching Elon [during the elections] was remarkable. Of course, in Elon's position, he could have done what [Mark] Zuckerberg does. He could have played it safe, kept his options open and done what he was told and apologise for it later. That wasn't what Musk did. He had the courage of his convictions. His liberation of X set the stage for this election to even happen.”

He continued:

"Once you have one, any social media platform that doesn't allow you to speak freely is at a competitive disadvantage. Elon freeing X actually liberated the others [social media platforms] and they're beginning to move in the right direction. Frankly, it's part of why this era feels different.”

Check out Dr. Bret Weinstein’s comments below (47:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.