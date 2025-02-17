“Sorry I KO’d you” - Catch Adriano Moraes’ poignant moment after knocking out the legendary Demetrious Johnson in Singapore

Adriano Moraes' career reached its defining moment in April 2021, when he accomplished the unthinkable — becoming the first mixed martial artist to knock out Demetrious Johnson.

The pair’s first encounter headlined ONE on TNT I, where Moraes stunned the world by landing a spectacular knee strike in the second round to retain the ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

Right from the get-go, 'Mikinho' leaned on his height and reach advantage, effectively keeping Johnson at a distance while circling the American.

As 'Mighty Mouse' attempted to close the gap, the Brazilian landed a staggering uppercut followed by a knee strike, finishing with a barrage of ground-and-pound that sealed the win in the second round.

Watch the highlights below:

In a recent release of footage from that historic bout, both fighters were seen showing mutual respect after the clash. Moraes, visibly apologetic, could be heard saying, “Sorry, I KO’d you,” to Johnson.

Moraes savored this monumental triumph until their rematch at ONE Fight Night 1 in August 2022. There, Johnson evened the score by with his own knee-strike knockout in the fourth round to dethrone Moraes atop the weight class.

The trilogy came to a close at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, the promotion’s inaugural event in the United States, where Johnson edged out Moraes with a unanimous decision after five grueling rounds.

Adriano Moraes gets opportunity to become flyweight MMA king again

With Demetrious Johnson announcing his retirement last year, Adriano Moraes now faces a golden opportunity to regain the division’s top prize.

The Brazilian will take on Yuya Wakamatsu again for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship at ONE 172, scheduled for March 23 at the legendary Super Saitama Arena in Japan.

