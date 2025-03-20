Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Tom Aspinall not being able to get Jon Jones to accept a title unification fight. The former two-division UFC champion pointed out that Aspinall hasn't gotten Jones' attention yet and shared some advice on the same based on his personal experience.

After winning the interim UFC heavyweight title against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November 2023, the Englishman made it clear that he wanted to fight Jones and unify the title. However, 'Bones' has categorically ignored most of Aspinall's callouts over the past several months. Given Jones' relative inactivity, many have even called for the UFC heavyweight champion to vacate the title.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show on ESPN, Cormier broke down the Jones-Aspinall situation and recalled his heated rivalry with the MMA icon. Sharing some advice for Aspinall, 'DC' said:

"He [Aspinall] just has to find that one thing. Right now, he's just chipping away, trying to find that one thing to get to Jones. You [Chael Sonnen] and I both know as guys that got to him, it’s one thing that you can make him lock on - that makes him feel disrespected, angry, and mad."

Cormier continued:

"Then, his attention is solely focused on you, and nothing can stop him from fighting you... Once you piss him off, Chael, the only thing on his mind is to try to get you."

Tom Aspinall's father goes scorched earth on Jon Jones and gets honest about potential fight

Andy Aspinall recently went to bat for his son and shared his thoughts on Jon Jones seemingly avoiding a title unification fight. He claimed that if Jones didn't fight Tom Aspinall anytime soon, the UFC heavyweight title should be vacated and dismissed 'Bones' as a serious opponent.

In an interview with Jamal Niaz, Aspinall Sr. went on a passionate rant against Jones and said:

''You are contracted to do three fights a year, and I think he's worked himself into a position where he [Aspinall] should fight for a belt. For me, if a guy doesn't want to fight for the belt, he should vacate it. Tom isn't bothered about Jon Jones...Jon Jones is just another body in the gym, another b*m in the shower."

Catch Andy Aspinall's comments below (3:32):

