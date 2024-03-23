"Specifically like female athletes" - Joe Rogan discusses Riley Gaines getting banned from TikTok for her views on transgender women in sports

Joe Rogan recently spoke about Riley Gaines being de-platformed from TikTok.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience alongside guest Jonathan Haidt, a social psychologist, author, as well as a professor, Haidt mentioned the ease of influencing American kids to feel a defined way on a myriad of political issues.

In response, Rogan had this to say:

"You're seeing that with Palestine and Gaza. You're definitely seeing that now. It's very obvious. Well it's very obvious with many things with TikTok. The trans stuff and there's a lot of different things that they're encouraging. People that are opposed to that are being banned which is also very odd. Specifically like female athletes."

Referencing Gaines' case, Rogan added:

"We had Riley Gaines who was the female athlete that competed against Lia Thomas. She has said that biologically male athletes should not be able to compete with biologically female athletes because they have a significant advantage. She was banned from TikTok just for saying that."

Check out Joe Rogan discussing Riley Gaines and TikTok below (15:40):

When Riley Gaines appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast

Earlier this year, Joe Rogan hosted Riley Gaines on his podcast to discuss her journey so far, and her ongoing battle with allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports.

Gaines discussed leaving that sport to become a women's rights advocate. Discusses her experiences of competing alongside a biological man, she said:

"Well I'll tell you, really what had thrusted me over the edge into no longer being willing to lie ultimately. He [Lia Thomas] and I raced in the 200 freestyle, this is the day after he swam the 500 freestyle and won a national title. Beat out Olympians, beating out American record holders, right. Keep in mind these aren't scrubs."

She added:

"So, look we get on the blocks, dive off, swim eight laps of freestyle, touch the wall at the end, I look up at the scoreboard and almost impossibly enough, Joe, we had gone the exact same time. Meaning of course, we had tied... But again, going a minute and 40-ish seconds and not even one 100th separated us, you can't tell me that's not divine intervention."

Catch Riley Gaines' comments below (21:28):