  "Speed kills" - Nadaka Yoshinari has fans buzzing in his stunning victory over Rak Erawan in ONE Championship debut

"Speed kills" - Nadaka Yoshinari has fans buzzing in his stunning victory over Rak Erawan in ONE Championship debut

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Mar 24, 2025 14:18 GMT
Nadaka Yoshinari knocked out Rak with 20 seconds to spare at ONE 172. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Nadaka Yoshinari knocked out Rak with 20 seconds to spare at ONE 172. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Japanese Muay Thai star Nadaka Yoshinari dazzled fans with an all-around striking masterclass leading up to a picture-perfect knockout win in his ONE Championship debut at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23. The 24-year-old showed off his laser-like precision with a straight left hand that knocked out the formidable Rak Erawan with 20 seconds remaining in their action-packed atomweight Muay Thai clash.

Watch Nadaka Yoshinari celebrate the win below in a video posted by ONE on Instagram:

In the comments section, fans praised the ten-time Muay Thai world champion for a near-flawless showing in front of his fellow countrymen at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan:

"Speed kills! This Japanese Atomweight is Goood! 🇯🇵 🔥🔥"
"Nadaka is unreal 🔥👏"
"He's too good for Rak."
"One to watch 🤣 everybody already knows him."
"Nadaka is a KILLER, anyone in the world he goes against is in for a fight against one of the best."
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

The full replay of ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Seven Japanese fighters join Nadaka Yoshinari with wins at ONE 172

Seven Japanese fighters joined Nadaka Yoshinari in raising their country's flag when ONE 172 came to a close.

Homegrown kickboxing stars Ryusei and Hyu, plus flyweight Muay Thai rising star Shimon Yoshinari, picked up big-time wins over Suriyanlek Por Yenying, Zakaria El Jamari, and Yodlekpet Or Atchariya, respectively.

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto fended off former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker via split decision. Meanwhile, former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki submitted eternal foe-turned-friend Eduard Folayang for a third time.

In the most unforgettable moments of the event, Yuya Wakamatsu and Masaaki Noiri respectively captured the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship with TKO wins over Adriano Moraes in round one and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in round three.

Edited by Krishna Venki
