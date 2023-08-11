"Spent 3 hours in an MRI machine" - Elon Musk provides updated timeline for Mark Zuckerberg MMA fight after surgery scare

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg made headlines when they appeared to agree to fight each other in a cage match.

Since then, both tech moguls have been seen training and in the gym. In some cases, they have been spotted alongside some of the very best MMA fighters to grace the octagon, including the likes of Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Georges St-Pierre, to name a few.

Musk, however, has taken to Twitter to share that a potential fight against Zuckerberg is, at the very least, a few months away. Elon Musk recently underwent an MRI scan, and took to Twitter to share the results. He tweeted:

"I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue. However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months."

While the issue, according to Musk, isn't too serious, he will require 'minor surgery.' Naturally, the potential fight can only go down after he has recovered. Furthermore, it's unclear if Elon Musk can actively train during this period, which could hamper his preparations and postpone the fight even further.

Dana White speaks to Italian officials, Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg may happen in Italy

In his appearance on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, UFC boss Dana White spoke on a potential showdown between Musk and Zuckerberg. He said:

"Yeah, I actually did have a meeting with the minister of culture's team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum. It would be MMA. I mean, it's one of those fights that, if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard. Tons of great fights and then you'd have the main event. Think about how big that fight would be. I mean, two of the richest and most powerful guys in the whole f**king world."

Check out Dana White's comments here:

Dana White seems to be chomping at the bit to book a fight between the two billionaires, and who can blame him? Considering the fight will likely generate a historic amount of money for everyone involved.