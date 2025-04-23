Spider-Man KOs Superman in Russian MMA event, fans react: "Batman for the belt next"

In an MMA event that was scheduled in Russia, one of the fights was between Spider-Man and Superman. Two fighters wearing costumes of superheroes locked horns inside the octagon, with Spider-Man knocking Superman out with a right hook.
Many fans shared their reactions to this dramatic event. Themed fights like these have been seen in Russia and Eastern Europe before, with two females fighting against a male and sometimes more than four fighters locking horns in a team battle.
The fight was held under the banner of a local fight promotion known for this type of fight. The fighter behind the Spider-Man mask is reportedly a former amateur boxer.
Videos from the event went viral on the internet, with many fans sharing their reactions. One of them wrote:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Batman for the belt next"
Others wrote:
"Only in Russia, love it haha"
"Superman lost when he took the cape off"
Check out more fan reactions to the post below:
When Joe Rogan made the case for "Super Billionaire" Spider-Man
UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan once shared his opinion on Spider-Man's origin story and how it should have been developed. Rogan asserted that Spider-Man's ability to shoot webs with his hands should have made him a billionaire, and he shouldn't have been an average college kid.
Speaking to David Choe in episode #1965 of the Joe Rogan Experience, he said:
"The web thing is so ridiculous, like he invented this sh*t that’s better than anything anyone’s ever figured out ever. Like, he could be a f**king super billionaire just from that web. The idea that we buy into the fact that this f**king college kid invented this stuff that shoots from his wrists in a never-ending supply allows him to grab buildings and swing."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:26):