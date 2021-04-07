"Spoken like a true coward" - Colby Covington hits back at Kamaru Usman's 'inactivity' comments

Colby Covington has hit back at Kamaru Usman’s ‘inactivity’ comments. Covington referred to Usman as a ‘coward’ and accused the latter of avoiding rightful contenders in favor of easier opponents.

The MMA community was recently set abuzz by Kamaru Usman’s statements against his archrival Colby Covington. Speaking to ESPN MMA, The Nigerian Nightmare suggested that Chaos needs to be more active. Usman insinuated that Covington needs to get a few more wins before he grants him a rematch.

Kamaru Usman had successfully defended his UFC welterweight title against Colby Covington with a fifth-round TKO win at UFC 245 (December 2019). Covington subsequently defeated Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley (September 2020). Covington has been lobbying for a rematch against Usman ever since.

Colby Covington took to Twitter to fire back at Kamaru Usman’s comments. The Nigerian Nightmare and Chaos’ statements have been noted below:

Kamaru Usman stated (Courtesy: ESPN MMA):

"I mean, I want to see activity and he's not showing activity. That's a problem. The champion can be the most active guy in the division because like I said, I've lapped everybody and I'm coming back around and you just can't sit there and say, 'Oh well, pick me, pick me, pick me'. Show me activity, give me something, give me a reason. It's not necessarily me, I know what I'm capable of doing, I've done it before. You can ask his jaw, I've done that before. Now it's for him to show the people that he deserves another chance to fight for the title and you can't sit back and say, 'Oh I beat Tyron Woodley. That's it, I deserve a shot at the title'. No, that doesn't give you a shot at the title."

Colby Covington responded by stating:

“Spoken like a true coward who doesn’t want to face the rightful #1 contender. The rankings have chosen and so have the people Marty. Just say the truth: you know you can’t win and you’d rather fight bums like Street Judas for easy pay checks. @USMAN84kg”

Furthermore, in the tweet directed at Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington has also seemingly taken a jibe at friend-turned-rival, BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

In the aforementioned tweet, Covington notably used the nickname ‘Street Judas’ – a play on words that has to do with the nickname ‘Street Jesus’ which Masvidal’s fans use to address him. Chaos opined that Street Judas is an easy fight, which is why Usman has chosen to rematch Masvidal.

Colby Covington could fight the winner of the Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC 261 matchup

Kamaru Usman (left); Jorge Masvidal (right)

Most of the current top welterweight contenders have already fought Kamaru Usman. Leon Edwards, a top-tier welterweight who many believe deserves a rematch against Usman, is currently booked to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 262 (May 15th, 2021).

Moreover, many in the MMA community are of the view that apart from Gilbert Burns – who was involved in a grueling fight with Kamaru Usman this February – Colby Covington also poses a serious threat to Usman.

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to put his UFC welterweight title on the line against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 (April 24th, 2021). Usman had defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251 in July 2020, in a fight that Masvidal accepted on just six days’ notice.

Considering the variables at play in the UFC welterweight title picture, the consensus is that Colby Covington could fight the winner of the Usman-Masvidal UFC 261 matchup later this year.