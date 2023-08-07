“Sponsored by Pfizer” - MMA fighter stirs massive controversy after injecting himself with ‘green serum’ during face-off

MMA fighter Jeremy Williams just won the Combat Night featherweight championship in an exciting main event at Combat Night: Orlando. However, it was his faceoff before the fight that sparked a frenzy among the fans.

Jeremy Williams is a 28-year-old fighter with a 4-0 MMA record. The Florida-based fighter was headlining his first Combat Night card. Apparently, the fighter wanted to make the most out of this moment.

Williams came into the faceoff with a unique setup. The fighter appeared to have an injection with him and it looked like it had some green serum inside.

During the faceoff, Williams shook hands with his opponent Latrell White. He then moved to face cameras and injected the green serum into his neck. The fighter acted as if the serum made sudden effects on him and walked back from the stage.

The footage went viral on social media. The Internet had mixed reactions to the footage.

Some fans backed Williams' move while some were not happy with it.

One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote:

"He’s sponsored by Pfizer"

One fan felt that it was something a pro wrestler would do.

"MMA fighters promoting like wrestlers is the most genius thing they can do."

One fan had the exact opposite thought.

"I don't like the WWE aspect of MMA (kind of childish)!"

The move seemingly did not impress this fan.

"This is genuinely so embarrassing"

One fan tweeted:

"Keep him away from combat sports that looks like some green goblin serum"

Another mentioned:

"That’s obviously a stunt. MMA fighters are regularly tested for drugs."

One user was impressed with the walk-off.

"Why is his walk off so hilarious 😂"

One MMA fan gave USADA's POV.

"USADA: Ladies and gentlemen… we got him."

Some fans had entertainment-related references for the act; One fan referenced 'The Boys' TV shows:

"bro injected himself with temp v"

Here are the snapshots of the tweet:

However, Williams fought a competitive contest to win the vacant championship. Combat Night acknowledged the performances of both fighters on their Instagram page.

What do you make of this incident? Are you on the fence about it or do you appreciate the extra effort from the fighter? Share your thoughts in the comments below.