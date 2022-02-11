Stamp confident teammate Yodkaikaew will return to winning ways at ONE: Bad Blood 

Stamp Fairtex is confident that her teammate Yodkaikaew ‘Y2K’ Fairtex will get his career back on track against South Korean debutant ‘Dynamic’ Woo Sung Hoon.

Ahead of their flyweight matchup at ONE: Bad Blood this Friday, February 11, the No. 1-ranked atomweight contender revealed that she has never seen Yodkaikaew this motivated and hungry at work.

Stamp, who takes on Angela Lee in the main event of ONE X on March 26, told ONE:

“He trains harder than before and does more training than other [athletes]. He tries his best to pass his [previous] limit.”

While a victory in the circle is his sole mission at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, the US$50,000 bonus has certainly added some fire to his belly.

“I see him training every day. He is so determined and energetic. Because he lost in the last fight, he desperately wants to win this fight, especially when he knows about the performance bonus,” added Stamp.

Yodkaikaew’s three-match winning run in the Singapore-based promotion came to an end against Chinese superstar Hu Yong at ONE: Fists of Fury III, which aired via tape delay on March 19.

Despite controlling a couple of exchanges in the fight, he was unable to impose his game plan. Eventually, Hu’s solid groundwork and ability to control the tempo of the contest presented him the win by unanimous decision.

‘Y2K’s’ next opponent is a striker like him. Because of this, Stamp sees him gaining the win – especially if the fight predominantly takes place in the stand-up.

She added:

“If he’s a striker too, I’m not worried at all because Yodkaikaew is a professional Muay Thai fighter. He’ll never stand still and give his opponent a free punch. He can survive. And of course, he’ll win because he trains very hard. He is over 100 percent motivated.”

Stamp getting closer towards dream of becoming three-sport world champion

Stamp is one victory away from creating history. A huge win for the Thai striker against longtime division queen Angela Lee at ONE X would make her a three-sport world champion.

Stamp has won the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and ONE atomweight kick boxing titles previously. She now faces Lee for the ONE women's atomweight gold.

The 24-year-old fighter’s ability to merge her world-class striking skills into her MMA game has paid huge dividends. It took her through a 5-0 run at the start of her career, alongside four impressive finishes.

If the Thai athlete wants to leave the circle with the golden strap next month, the winning formula is pretty straightforward - keep the fight in the stand-up department and avoid getting entangled on the canvas with Lee.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim