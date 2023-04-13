Stamp Fairtex acclimates to Colorado’s cold winds ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE superstar Stamp Fairtex will compete in the United States for the first time in her career this May, and she arrived early to get acclimated to the cold weather in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video will mark the promotion's first time hosting an event in North America. Stamp is scheduled to face Michigan native Alyse Anderson in a women's atomweight MMA bout.

The former two-sport champ is hoping to make a world title run in mixed martial arts after attaining the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles back in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

"Hello Colorado. ❤️🙏 2 degrees Celsius I really like this weather in the morning.❤️🥰☺️"

Alyse Anderson didn't expect callout from Stamp Fairtex, signed the dotted line immediately

America's Alyse Anderson admitted to ONE Championship in a recent interview that she didn't expect Stamp to call her out, but she gladly accepted the challenge. She stated:

“After Stamp's last fight, I watched it and her post-fight interview just because of the translation... I thought she said my name for, like, probably a whole 12 hours because people were also messaging me. They thought the same thing. So it was like already in my head. But then I realized what she had said, and because I was reading through social media, I was like, oh, that makes sense.”

'Lil' Savage' added:

“I said yes right away... Because she's the number one contender. I’m not ranked. I didn't care at all. That's a great opportunity. What better way to get in the rankings and to climb the rankings than to beat number one?”

Anderson is 1-1 inside the circle since signing with ONE in 2021, picking up a submission victory over Asha Roka in her most-recent bout in May 2022. Stamp Fairtex will surely serve as her toughest test to date.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Stamp Fairtex and Alyse Anderson battle it out in a women's atomweight showdown, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

