Stamp Fairtex addicted to ‘noise from the audience’ when she knocks someone out

Stamp Fairtex is ready to deliver a show for the American fans on Friday night when ONE Championship makes its long-awaited U.S. debut.

The Thai fan-favorite will step inside the Circle at the 1stBank Center for a high-stakes atomweight clash with budding contender Alyse Anderson. Days away from competing for the first time in North America, Stamp Fairtex sat down with ONE Championship to discuss her opponent and what she hopes to accomplish in front of a raucous U.S. audience.

“I want to beat her by knockout because I’m addicted to the cheering noise from the audience when I hurt someone,” Stamp said.

“This is also my debut fight in the USA. I want to give them the best performance I can. And if I win, it will be more proof that I am one of the world’s top MMA fighters.”

After coming up short in her lone ONE atomweight world title opportunity at ONE X last year, Stamp Fairtex is determined to secure herself another crack at 26 pounds of gold. With back-to-back wins over Jihin Radzuan and Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in her last two appearances, a win over Alyse Anderson will likely put her into world title contention once again.

Hoping to spoil Stamp’s U.S. debut is American-born submission specialist Alyse Anderson. ‘Lil Savage’ may not have the experience or striking skills of her opponent, but she more than makes up for it in heart and grappling. Both were on display as she delivered a fantastic come-from-behind submission victory over Asha Roka in her last appearance.

A win over Stamp Fairtex would not only be the biggest win in Alyse Anderson’s career, but it would also allow her to jump the queue and line up a potential ONE world title opportunity for herself.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

