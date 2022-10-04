“It really depends on who gets the chance to go in first" - Stamp Fairtex believes Anissa Meksen’s striking is comparable to hers

Former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex believes Anissa Meksen will give her a tough challenge when they finally come to blows at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 14 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two magnificent disciples of the striking arts will figure in a special mixed-rules bout. The contest follows the success of the crossover bout between Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X this past March.

Stamp and Meksen were both in action at ONE on Prime Video 2 over the weekend and had a glimpse of each other’s capabilities.

By now, ONE fans definitely know what the 24-year-old Thai superstar is all about. She simultaneously reigned atop the women’s atomweight ranks in both kickboxing and Muay Thai. Stamp has since made a triumphant transition to MMA, improving her record to 9-2 after turning back testy challenger Jihin Radzuan in her latest outing.

In her ONE on Prime Video 2 post-fight interview, Stamp praised the French-Algerian kickboxer for her own flawless performance on the night, which came against Dangkongfah Banchamek.

She said:

“From her fight, I saw that the only hit was Dangkongfah's body. Her appearance, she was way too sure. So that's how Anissa threw more weapons at her.”

Moreover, Stamp Fairtex suggested that whoever imposes their will first will likely get the upperhand in their inevitable encounter.

“But for us, me and Anissa, it really depends on who gets the chance to go in first. Because she might have the punches, but I have my elbows. So it really depends on the chance, in the ring, and who gets to go in first.”

To be fair, Meksen put on a masterclass against her overpowered Thai opponent and simply proved she had no business sharing the circle with her.

Stamp Fairtex, however, will give her a much better fight. Her striking game is one of, if not the, best across ONE’s female divisions.

Sure, there’s a high chance these two technical brawlers will likely cancel each other out. But who knows? Their fight could be an absolute banger to start off the new year.

Stamp Fairtex doesn’t take Anissa Meksen’s trash talk personally

The hype surrounding the Stamp-Meksen fight grew after the pair exchanged some heated banter in their respective post-fight interviews.

Meksen, a multi-time kickboxing world champion, ridiculed the Thai superstar’s celebratory dance celebrations, known as the “Stamp Dance.”

The 34-year-old suggested that her upcoming opponent is simply a dancer, unlike her, who’s a true fighter. While irked by Meksen’s comments, Stamp Fairtex understands how promoting a fight works.

Trash-talking, of course, is a tried and tested way to peak audiences’ interests. In fact, Stamp has been known to spew venom of her own and pointed out that Meksen is yet to win a world title in ONE.

She shared in the same interview:

"Well, they were just challenging words. We're challenging each other to come out [to] do our best [when we] meet in a fight in January.”

Poll : 0 votes