Stamp Fairtex believes Xiong Jing Nan being the sharper, more active fighter is a huge advantage

Stamp Fairtex believes Xiong Jing Nan will have an advantage over Angela Lee when she faces her at the main event of ONE on Prime Video 2.

The two most dominant female MMA fighters in ONE Championship’s history are set to lock horns on US primetime on September 30 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This bout will mark Xiong’s fourth straight world title defense since losing her bid to claim the ONE atomweight crown in 2019. For Lee, it will be her second title defense since the fight. The Singaporean-American spent time away from the circle to focus on becoming a first-time mom and made her return at ONE X earlier this year, where she defeated Stamp Fairtex with a second-round submission to retain her atomweight title.

Despite her loss to Lee, the Thai star believes that Xiong will still be the superior fighter when the two world champions clash next week. Speaking to ONE Championship, Stamp said:

“Xiong Jing Nan has been more active in the circle than Angela in recent years, so I think this is one of her advantages.”

Since Xiong and Lee faced each other in 2019, the Chinese brawler has overcome tough ground specialists in the well-rounded Tiffany Teo, third-degree black belt judoka Ayaka Miura, and 13x BJJ world champion Michelle Nicolini. Stamp believes that the experiences that ‘The Panda’ gained from these bouts will come in handy when she meets Angela Lee for the culmination of their trilogy.

Stamp Fairtex will figure in a tough matchup of her own at ONE on Prime Video 2

Stamp Fairtex will also be present inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE on Prime Video 2, as she is scheduled to be in action in the promotion’s sophomore event on US Primetime via Amazon’s streaming platform.

The top-ranked atomweight contender will take on the No.5-ranked Jihin Radzuan in the main card of the September 30 event in a match that could shake up the division’s rankings. Stamp will be hungry to get back in the win column, while ‘Shadow Cat’ is hoping to carry the momentum from her huge win against Itsuki Hirata at ONE X.

Radzuan carries an air of confidence as she heads into her matchup with Stamp Fairtex. Speaking to ONE Championship, she said the Thai star could be "the worst" among the fighters she has faced in the circle. She said:

“I’m really feeling positive about this. I feel Stamp is a good opponent, a solid fighter, but she’s probably the worst of the fighters that I have [faced recently] after fighting against a couple of legit fighters [in Mei Yamaguchi and Itsuki Hirata].”

