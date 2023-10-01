Stamp Fairtex crowned by Angela Lee in emotional passing of the torch: "I love you so much and you’re my idol always"

ONE Fight Night 14 saw one queen lay down her crown and another pick it up.

Moments after Angela Lee announced her emotional retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex scored a highlight-reel-worthy finish against Ham Seo Hee to become the new ONE atomweight world champion.

Following the victory, Lee presented Stamp with the ONE world title as longtime ONE commentator Mitch Chilson met both women inside the circle for a word with the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

Asked how she felt following the big win, Stamp said:

“F*cking amazing. I can make my own history and today, I can do it.”

Speaking about Angela Lee’s retirement, Stamp Fairtex was admittedly sad to learn that ‘Unstoppable’ would be walking away from the sport but expressed her immense love and support for Lee:

“I just want to say I love you so much and you’re my idol always... I’m very sad that she doesn’t want to continue the journey in MMA or in ONE Championship. I just want to let her know that she has always been my idol from the first day that I did MMA, and she will always be my idol. I love you, Angela.”

Finishing Ham Seo Hee with a vicious body blow in the third round, Stamp Fairtex was awarded a much-deserved $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

She added:

“Thank you Chatri, thank you for believing in me, thank you for supporting me. In this fight, I didn’t believe in myself because I was sick. I wasn’t 100%. But today, I can do it, so my body is very good.

“Thank you Khun Chatri for believing in me even if I didn’t believe in myself. Thank you Mr. Wong, thank you Prem, thank you Fairtex team, thank you for supporting me. Thank you my family, thank you Angela, thank you everyone! I don’t know what else to say, but thank you for loving me.”

