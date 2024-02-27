Stamp Fairtex will defend her atomweight MMA title against Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167 at Bangkok's Impact Arena on June 8.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed the news to Sportskeeda at Wednesday's ONE 166 press conference at the Mondrian Hotel in Doha, Qatar.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai will also defend his featherweight Muay Thai title against Jo Nattawut in the co-main event.

The card will mark the Asia-based martial arts promotion's return to the 12,000-seat venue for the first time since January 2023. ONE has exclusively held all Thailand events since that card inside the more intimate confines of Lumpinee Stadium, where it also runs its weekly Friday Fights events.

"Yes, our next numbered event, now that you asked – I wasn’t prepared to announce, but i'll just announce it – is ONE 167 in Bangkok at Impact Arena on June 8," Chatri said.

Chatri Sityodtong speaks to the media and gathered fans at the Mondrian Hotel

"The main event is Stamp Fairtex versus Denice Zamboanga, the co-main event is Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut. June 8, Thailand."

Tawanchai defeated Nattawut in a short-notice featherweight kickboxing fight via unanimous decision in October, but many felt 'Smokin' Jo' was unlucky not to get the nod.

Stamp and Zamboanga were originally set to feature on Friday's ONE 166 card in Qatar, but last week it was announced their fight had been pushed back.

Chatri Sityodtong reveals ONE Championship eying another return

Chatri also suggested ONE could soon return to another former stronghold – China – for a numbered event.

"I think it’s very possible this year, let's see what happens," he told Sportskeeda at the press conference. "There are a lot of things in the works... We have a minimum of 61 events around the world – a record high. The most number of events for any global organisation on the planet.

"I would love to go back to China, but I think you’re overlooking something. There’s a man called Thanh Le from America who is going to try to stop Tang Kai [at ONE 166], so let's see how it goes on Friday and we’ll go from there."