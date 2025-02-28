Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga’s world title unification bout set to go down in the US at ONE 173: Denver 

The highly anticipated Stamp Fairtex versus Denice Zamboanga match has been announced as the first scheduled bout for ONE Championship's first United States event of 2025.

This massive atomweight MMA world title unification bout will take place at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1 inside the Ball Arena in Colorado.

Stamp was indeed the darling of the American crowd when she stole the show in the promotion's US debut at ONE Fight Night 10 back in 2023.

The Thai megastar captivated the audiences with her undeniable charisma and charm, to go along with her world-class fighting skills. After knocking out Alyse Anderson in Denver, Stamp went on to win the atomweight MMA world title against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

Unfortunately, the Fairtex Training Center athlete had to sit out the entire 2024 after suffering a knee injury. Now back to 100 percent, ONE's only three-sport world champion will return against her friend and former training partner.

In Stamp's absence, Denice Zamboanga soared and recorded four-straight victories, including her history-making triumph at ONE Fight Night 27 last January.

'The Menace' became the Philippines' first-ever female MMA world champion when she captured the interim belt with a resounding TKO victory over Alyonna Rassohyna, who most notably is the first fighter to beat Stamp in MMA.

ONE 173: Denver pre-sale registration is now open

Following the announcement of ONE 173: Denver, the world's largest martial arts organization opened its exclusive pre-sale registration for this combat sports spectacle at 'The Mile High City'.

Fans can now sign up to secure 20% savings on tickets, plus priority access to book the best seats in the house by following this link and be the first to purchase tickets at 10 a.m. MT on Friday, March 7.

Stay tuned to ONE Championship and Sportskeeda MMA for more updates about the blockbuster ONE 173: Denver mega-event.

