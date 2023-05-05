Stamp Fairtex doubts Alyse Anderson can submit her: "My defense is much better than hers"

Stamp Fairtex does not believe Alyse Anderson has the skills necessary to submit her inside the circle.

On Friday night, the former two-sport ONE world champion will return for a high-stakes atomweight clash with budding contender Alyse Anderson. Serving as a potentia worldl title eliminator, both women will be coming into the contest determined to score a definitive win on their way to an opportunity at ONE Championship gold.

Hours away from their highly anticipated clash at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Stamp Fairtex briefly spoke with The South China Morning Post regarding her atomweight clash and Anderson’s suggestion that she will use her superior grappling skills to score a submission victory:

“How will she submit me? How? Yeah. It’s not gonna be easy for her to submit me... I believe my defense is much better than hers.”

Watch the full interview below:

While it’s no secret that Stamp Fairtex’s ground game is her Achilles heel, Anderson may not be giving her nearly enough credit. In the finals of the 2021 Atomweight World Grand Prix tournament, Stamp shocked fans watching around the world when she earned a first-round submission victory against ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat.

It was another example of the Thai star’s ever-evolving skill set. Considering that was nearly 18 months ago, Stamp Fairtex has only improved since then and it’s safe to assume that much of her focus has been placed on becoming a more well-rounded grappler. Will Stamp earn her third straight win on her way to a ONE interim world title opportunity? We will find out in a few short hours.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday night.

