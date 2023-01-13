Stamp Fairtex is "excited about fighting" in Thailand again

MMA superstar Stamp Fairtex may be a globally recognized sports figure, but she will never forget where it all began. After touring the United States and teaching Muay Thai seminars, the 25-year-old athlete is proud to fight in front of her her home audience in Thailand.

The Thai athlete will be fighting at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video on January 13 in Bangkok, Thailand's Impact Arena. The fight card will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

Stamp required a last-minute change of opponent. ONE Championship just confirmed that the 25-year-old fighter will now be in a kickboxing match against Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak. Her previous opponent, Anissa Meksen, did not show up to make weight.

She is excited about fighting in front of her home audience in Thailand. Stamp Fairtex explained this to SCMP MMA:

"I’m good and excited about fighting. I am very excited because my parents can be there and my friends from camp can be there too, and also the fans in Thailand can be there to support me."

Catch the full interview below:

Who's next for Stamp Fairtex after ONE Fight Night 6?

Stamp Fairtex will meet Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak in a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 6. The 25-year-old athlete is an accomplished fighter across multiple sports, including Muay Thai, MMA, and kickboxing.

Stamp has claimed she is interested in reclaiming her lost Muay Thai world title. It was announced this week that she may be fighting for an interim kickboxing world championship later this year. Meanwhile, the Thai-born fighter is still seeking a throne in MMA as well.

Discussing some of the atomweight contenders in MMA, Stamp Fairtex spoke with Calf Kick Sports. Regarding the top-ranked Tiffany Teo, Stamp said:

“She’s a good fighter, and she did a really great job in losing her weight. Her weight was 56 kg, and she quickly lost her weight to 52 kg, and now her ranking is fifth. She’s also a very dangerous fighter.”

Stamp also commented on South Korea's Ham Seo Hee, saying:

"She is a very good fighter, she's a challenging opponent. But as I have said, I feel like everyone is trying to talk to me and not in a good way. I don’t really care about it."

Watch the full interview below:

Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA are all on Stamp Fairtex's radar. Fans are excited to see what her next move will be after her kickboxing fight booked for January 13.

