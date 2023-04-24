Stamp Fairtex has fans abuzz with crisp elbow strike ahead of US showdown against Alyse Anderson

In less than 2 weeks, Thai MMA star and former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex will make her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10. The flamboyant fighter will face American standout Alyse Anderson in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Ahead of Stamp's bout with Anderson, ONE posted a clip from her last bout, which was a unanimous decision win over Jihin Radzuan back in October 2022. In the clip, the Pattaya native connected with the cleanest stepping elbow you'll ever see:

"Stamp Fairtex DICES 'em 🔪 Will the Thai star STOP Alyse Anderson on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 🤔 @stamp_fairtex"

It was the perfect combination of impeccable timing, pin-point accuracy, and most importantly, earth-rattling power. Jihin dropped to the floor after, making the sequence all the more perfect.

Stamp Fairtex faces Alyse Anderson on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10, which airs live on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire fight card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

