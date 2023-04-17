Stamp Fairtex has fans lit heading into her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE women’s atomweight world title challenger Stamp Fairtex will make her US debut at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video against American standout Alyse Anderson.

The May 5 card will be ONE's first-ever live event on US soil and Stamp is proud to represent her country of Thailand in the West.

Stamp, who is also a former two-sport world champion in ONE, is one of the best representatives of Muay Thai in MMA. Unlike the great kickboxers Joanna Jedrzejcyck and Valentina Shevchenko who shined in MMA, Stamp is a homegrown talent from Thailand. She was pretty much born into the sport.

If you look at the way she fights, you can tell that the flamboyant Thai's ferocity and willingness to fight fire with fire is a cut above the rest.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, we saw an example of this as Stamp went on a rampage against her fight with Bi Nguyen back in 2019:

"Stamp Fairtex SWARMS ‘em! 🔥 Will the Thai superstar overwhelm Alyse Anderson with strikes in their MMA battle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? @stamp_fairtex⁠"

Fans are all raving about the ferocious sequence between the Thai MMA superstar and Nguyen:

Comments on Stamp Fairtex vs. Bi Nguyen.

@follow_kru_ae assessed that the Thai MMA warrior is ready for another shot at the world title:

"She ready for back to the champion."

@markburgess73700 wanted to see the action in riveting speed:

"Need to see that in slo mo...damn coming from every direction"

@hudsonteepbury said what was in most of our minds:

"I felt that last one 💀🥊"

Stamp Fairtex faces Alyse Anderson on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10, which airs live on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire fight card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes