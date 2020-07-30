Stamp Fairtex going for the knockout Against Sunisa Srisen

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex has a chip on her shoulder.

After surrendering her kickboxing world title to American Janet Todd earlier this year, Stamp is out for vengeance. But a showdown against fellow Thai athlete Sunisa Srisen, who is making her ONE Championship debut, presented itself and now Stamp is glad to be back in the ring after being away from competition due to Covid-19.

ONE: NO SURRENDER this Friday, 31 Jul

Stamp Fairtex and Srisen will square off in a three round mixed martial arts contest this Friday, 31 July at ONE: NO SURRENDER. The event broadcasts live from Bangkok, Thailand and is ONE Championship’s first live, closed-door, audience-free event since February.

“I am so excited to be in the ring again. I’ve waited such a long time for this moment. I want to continue improving my skills in mixed martial arts, that’s why I took this fight,” said Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp has been hard at work in Pattaya, training with her boyfriend Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon and her team at Fairtex.

The female Muay Thai champion is considered one of the best strikers in all of mixed martial arts. She once held both the Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles simultaneously, and while her focus is completely on her upcoming bout against Srisen, Stamp hasn’t forgotten about her striking title.

“Of course, the title I lost to Janet Todd is still on my mind. I’m hungry to get revenge there too,” said Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp Fairtex and Srisen have been acquainted before. At one point, they even trained together, so there is no bad blood there. Nevertheless, Stamp looks to assert her dominance against her junior, and is looking for another spectacular knockout to add to her highlight reel.

“Sunisa [Srisen] is a friendly girl and kind of a younger sister to me. I think she’s good in Judo and her ground game,” said Stamp Fairtex.

“My strength is in striking, however, I think I have more experience. I’m going for the knockout.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER is ONE Championship’s first live event since February. The promotion deliberated carefully on safety protocols, and made the necessary adjustments to its operations.

The main event features a rubber match between reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon, and the challenger, former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion “The Baby Shark” Petchdam Petchyindee Academy.

In the evening’s co-main event, defending ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy will put his World Title on the line against legendary “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex.

Also on the card is a ONE Super Series Kickboxing Super-Bout between striking superstars Superbon Banchamek and “The Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.