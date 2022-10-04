Stamp Fairtex hails Jihin Radzuan’s defense for not giving her a chance to throw brutal elbow until the final round

Stamp Fairtex arguably had the best highlight of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend. She dropped Jihin Radzuan with a step-through elbow in round three of their women’s atomweight clash.

That mesmerizing strike perfectly captured the beauty of Muay Thai at the highest level, as she executed flawless technique mixed with frightening power.

Here’s the former two-sport world champion’s incredible move, which nearly put an end to the Malaysian’s night:

Post-fight, Stamp revealed that she had been practicing that nefarious strike all camp and was aiming to hit Radzuan with it early on.

However, she was only able to unleash that wicked elbow in the third, since ‘Shadow Cat’ exhibited an amazing defensive game plan in the first 10 minutes of the bout.

The 24-year-old Thai superstar lauded Radzuan for being a tough cookie to crack in an interview with SCMP MMA:

“This is the strategy that I did plan for a couple of months before the fight. I actually planned to do it in the first round, but in the first and second rounds, there were no chances for me at all because she defends really really well. Then in the third round, I saw the chance when she opened her face, and that was the only good chance for me to throw my elbow and then she fell down”.

Catch the full interview below:

Lesser fighters would have been done after taking a “hell-bow” like that from Stamp, but the current No.5-ranked women’s atomweight fighter managed to hang on until the final bell.

Radzuan put up a valiant effort and even caught the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner in an armbar in the second round. But Stamp was clearly the better fighter and eventually ran away with a unanimous decision victory.

Stamp, who improved her MMA record to 9-2, bounced back nicely following her world title loss to Angela Lee in her previous outing.

She’ll look to carry this momentum when she takes on Anissa Meksen in a special mixed-rules bout at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 14 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stamp Fairtex is out to prove that she’s more than a ‘dancer’ vs. Anissa Meksen

We’re still four months away from Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen sharing the circle, but it appears both combatants are ready to get it on.

Shortly after their respective wins at ONE on Prime Video 2, the pair of striking savants fired some heat at each other.

Meksen, who came off a dominant three-round destruction of Dangkongfah Banchamek, instigated things by suggesting that Stamp was more of a performer than a martial artist.

The French-Algerian kickboxer said:

“She’s [Stamp Fairtex] a dancer, I’m a real fighter.”

Stamp Fairtex, of course, addressed these comments after her own win against Radzuan and questioned Meksen’s credentials.

She fired back:

“Has she ever won anything at all in ONE Championship, like a world title?”

January can’t come soon enough.

