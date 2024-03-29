Stamp Fairtex happy Denice Zamboanga title fight was pushed to ONE 167: "I can bring my parents"

Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga were supposed to fight for the ONE atomweight MMA world title on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar inside the Lusail Sport Arena. It was pushed back by the promotion to June 7 and will now headline the massive ONE 167 bill.

This pushback seems to have favored Stamp, who will be defending her 26-pound golden belt for the first time since becoming the undisputed queen of the weight class.

In her recent interview with The MMA Superfan, the 26-year-old Thai superstar said that the postponement of her fight with the Filipina top contender was a blessing in disguise because she will now be fighting in front of her compatriots.

Stamp said:

"I'm okay with it that it's been moved from Qatar to June, and now, it will happen in Thailand. So I'm absolutely fine with it because now I can bring my parents, I can bring my friends to watch me and that would be very important."

Before reigning as the MMA world champion, the Fairtex Training Center representative reigned over the kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions and simultenously held the two championships before solely focusing on competing in MMA.

Stamp Fairtex expected this fight with her former teammate because they are in the same division

Even before they are still training together at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, the Thai superstar said that his showdown with Zamboanga will happen one way or another because they are bracketed in the same weight class.

She is happy that 'The Menace' moved to another gym and pursued her dream of becoming a world champion. Fans can expect an all-out determine the best atomweight fighter on the planet.

ONE 167 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.