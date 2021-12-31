Stamp Fairtex named ONE Championship's 2021 Female MMA Fighter of the Year

We all know that Stamp Fairtex is a more than capable striker. She has previously held both the ONE super series atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

But in 2021, she also proved that she can carry her success over to MMA, and ONE Championship recognized her achievement by naming her the “2021 Female MMA Fighter of the Year.”

Stamp Fairtex didn’t have an ideal start to the year as she was submitted by Alyona Rassohyna in the third round of their encounter in February. It marked the first time she suffered consecutive losses in the ONE circle as she lost the Muay Thai world title in her last bout for 2020.

However, Stamp Fairtex quickly avenged her loss when she met Rassohyna in the first round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. Later, she defeated Julie Mezabarba convincingly to advance to the final round of the tournament.

Stamp Fairtex would meet famed wrestler Ritu Phogat in the championship final. Very few could have predicted that Fairtex would win the bout in the second round, with an armbar, no less.

Her success in the prestigious tournament in 2021 gave her the honor of being named the recipient for the year-end award.

Stamp Fairtex on the hunt for gold in a third sport

Stamp Fairtex now turns her attention to ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee. The pair are set to battle it out for the gold in 2022. ‘Unstoppable’ has held the world title since its inception and has held all challengers for the belt.

Lee has been out of action since late 2020, when she announced that she was pregnant. Her bout with Stamp Fairtex will be the first time the new mother will step into the circle again.

Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex is chasing history as she aims to be the first athlete to hold a world title in a third sport. Fairtex has previously held gold in kickboxing and Muay Thai in the organization.

Whatever the outcome of their match, the winner of their contest will surely be basking in glory.

The question is, would it be because of a glorious return to action or because of a history-making world championship win?

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim