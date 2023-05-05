Stamp Fairtex offers interesting take on Demetrious Johnson vs Adriano Moraes trilogy

Stamp Fairtex is backing Demetrious Johnson to successfully defend his ONE flyweight world championship at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘Mighty Mouse’ will attempt to defend his title for the first time against the same man he took it from, Adriano Moraes, as the two iconic flyweights headline ONE Championship historic U.S. debut this Friday night.

Also appearing as part of the evening’s incredibly stacked lineup is Thai fan favorite Stamp Fairtex. The former two-sport ONE world champion will compete in a high-stakes atomweight clash with budding contender Alyse Anderson. Before stepping into the Circle herself, Stamp spoke with the promotion to levy her prediction for the highly anticipated headliner between Johnson and Moraes.

“I want to watch the Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes fight. They take turns winning and losing,” Stamp said. “The similarity is that both of them got knocked out with knees. This time, I think DJ will be the one [to win]. But he may win by decision, not by a finish, because both of them have experience and know each other very well.”

With ONE Fight Night 10 potentially serving as Demetrious Johnson’s swan song, fans and fighters from around the globe will be watching on with bated breath. While ‘Mighty Mouse’ has nothing left to prove after nearly two decades of dominance, Adriano Moraes knows that could very well be his last crack at a ONE world title.

Will Demetrious Johnson further solidify himself as the greatest flyweight fighter of all time or will Adriano Moraes capture the ONE flyweight world title for an unprecedented fourth time?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

