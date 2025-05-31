Stamp Fairtex reveals why she adores fellow Thai Lisa from Blackpink: “She is very good at overcoming pressure”

She may be all business in the Circle, but off the clock, Stamp’s just another Lisa fan with Money on her playlist.

The former ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion has long admired the K-pop superstar - not just for her music, but for what she represents. Like Stamp, Lisa is a Thai woman who’s made it to the world stage, earning global recognition through years of discipline and determination.

Speaking with ONE Championship in a candid interview, Stamp expressed her admiration for the Thai idol:

"Lisa [from] Blackpink, I like her because she is also Thai," she said. "She made a name for Thailand. I feel like we are the same age, but she is very good at overcoming pressure and reaching the world level. I like Lisa's song 'Money' the most."

Stamp knows what it’s like to chase big dreams under pressure. She’s been grinding since she was a teenager, fighting her way through Muay Thai, kickboxing, and now MMA, where she holds ONE gold.

“Clips that are fun to watch” - Stamp Fairtex using her strong social media presence to promote Thai culture

Even with a knee injury keeping her out of action this year, Stamp hasn’t disappeared. Her socials stay active with training clips, goofy videos, and bits of Thai culture that fans around the world have come to love.

Among her most popular content? Bite-sized Thai language lessons. But for Stamp, it’s less about teaching and more about keeping it fun:

"I want to create content that teaches the Thai language with fun, because nowadays people like clips that are fun to watch more than clips that only provide knowledge."

Whether it’s inside the Circle or on the timeline, Stamp keeps it light, creative, and unmistakably herself. And if you catch her chilling between sessions, chances are Lisa’s 'Money' is playing in the background.

