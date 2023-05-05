Stamp Fairtex reveals she likes Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson over Stone Cold

ONE atomweight MMA star and Thailand's most lethal MMA export Stamp Fairtex will make her highly-anticipated US debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The jovial and colorful striker will represent Thailand and the sport of Muay Thai in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado as she faces Alyse Anderson this Friday.

In an effort to build hype around ONE's on-ground US debut and connect with her fans in the west, Stamp took part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. Fans got to ask her some burning questions they've been meaning to ask the Thai superstar.

One Redditor who goes by e-rage asked a highly important query:

"Stone Cold or the Rock?

Stamp Fairtex's reply on Reddit AMA session

Stamp replied:

"I like the Rock a lot. I follow him on instagram"

It's not surprising that the Pattaya native is more of a fan of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson than 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. She has a lot of similarities with The Great One as both athletes are ferocious in the ring and charismatic outside of it. Here's to hoping the two would eventually bump into each other now that Stamp will be making her US debut.

One of the things that make Stamp Fairtex so charismatic to her fans akin to The Rock's appeal to the audience is her uncanny showmanship. Stamp doesn't just ferociously attack her opponents, she adds flash and pizzazz to her every move. One such behavior is Stamp's tendency to smile every time she gets hit clean.

This was addressed in the Reddit AMA session:

Stamp Fairtex's AMA session on Reddit

Getting hit by a hard shot to the jaw and then smiling and challenging your opponent to do it again is grade-A entertainment no matter where you put it. Stamp's combination of superstar looks, ferocious fighting skills, and inhuman toughness will surely electrify the crowd like The Rock come Friday night.

Stamp Fairtex will face Alyse Anderson at ONE’s historic on-site United States debut, ONE Fight Night 10. The event will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

