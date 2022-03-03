"We can’t deny the fact" - Stamp Fairtex says Angela Lee is "definitely" better than her in grappling

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner and top-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is supremely confident in her fighting ability. However, she also knows when to keep it real.

The 24-year-old from the famed Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, says her highly anticipated bout against Angela Lee could come down to who can impose their game plan over the other. No matter how hard she has worked on her ground skills, Stamp is not about to pretend that she’s a better grappler than Lee.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex said:

“I think the key will be not to fall into her traps and follow her game plan. We can’t deny the fact that she’s definitely better than me and knows more than me when it comes to grappling. She’s a BJJ black belt, and that is something I am aware of.”

Stamp Fairtex and Angela Lee will lock horns in the main event of ONE X. The promotion's historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, March 26.

With Lee boasting of seven submission victories out of 10 career wins, Stamp understands just how dangerous ‘Unstoppable’ truly is on the ground.

Stamp Fairtex’s game plan is crystal clear

The game plan is as clear as day for Stamp Fairtex – keep distance, attack from the outside, and avoid the ground exchanges at all costs.

Lee is crafty with her grappling and is a constant threat from any position on the mat. If Stamp isn’t careful, the Singaporean-American superstar could turn her into a human pretzel rather quickly.

Stamp and her team are already coming up with a strategy to keep the action constantly to her advantage. The former atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing queen also believes Lee’s time away from the competition could be a factor in this fight:

“Of course my coach suggests that I do my best to keep the advantage by forcing her to stand and strike. Furthermore, Angela has not fought in a while, so I think she may have some ring rust. That’s another point to my advantage.”

If she does get caught in a submission attempt, Stamp is confident enough in her skills to escape:

“I think that it takes a lot of mindfulness and awareness. I’m confident, but I would prefer to stick to striking, which I’m good at.”

