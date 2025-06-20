Stamp Fairtex says she can’t afford to have another injury setback in tough recovery: “It’s going to waste my time a lot”

Former undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is taking great care of herself while recovering from a harrowing knee injury that has threatened her very career. The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center representative has gone back into rehabilitation after reaggravating her torn MCL.

Stamp is expected to remain on the sidelines for an extended period, which has led to her relinquishing the atomweight MMA gold just recently.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post, Stamp says she has been focused on getting her physical health right before even thinking about her return.

The 27-year-old said:

"Just rehab and recovery only. But if I train really hard without full recovery, it could mean surgery again. So, that’s why I want to focus on recovery first 100 percent because I don’t want to go back to surgery and restart everything. It’s going to waste my time a lot."

That being said, Stamp fully expects to make a full recovery before the end of the year, and be right back in the mix in a few months.

Stamp Fairtex doesn't want to have to worry about her knee ever again: "I’m 100 percent focused"

While other fighters choose to compete at 70 percent, 80 percent, or the like, Stamp Fairtex will settle for nothing less than a hundred.

The 27-year-old is all but over with this debilitating knee injury and wants to make sure it's a thing of the past when she reenters the Circle.

She told Nick Atkin:

"That’s why I want everything to be at 100 percent first. If it’s only 80 percent, and when I fight again, it can hurt again. And maybe I have to come back and do a surgery again, rehab again. I don’t want to waste time. So right now I’m 100 percent focused on my knee and making sure I’m ready for my fight, and I don’t have to worry about my knee at all."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex's next fight.

