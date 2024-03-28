Reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and her upcoming challenger Denice Zamboanga go way back.

It wasn't too long ago when the pair of world-class athletes trained together and sharpened each other's skills at Fairtex Training Center. That relationship even extended outside the ring, as they became good pals who hung out religiously.

While Stamp still calls the Pattaya, Thailand-based stable her second home, Zamboanga has since moved on and settled at T-Rex Martial Arts Training Center in the Philippines.

As fate would have it, the two fierce female warriors will reunite as foes at ONE 167 at Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.

Stamp Fairtex, a natural striker, has always been in awe of Zamboanga's ability to hang with her on the feet during their intense sparring sessions. But since parting ways, it appears 'The Menace's' striking has leveled up, as observed by the three-sport queen.

Stamp told Nissi Icasiano in her interview with The MMA Superfan:

"Her power has changed. Her power was not the same back when she was training with me before".

Watch Stamp Fairtex''s full interview with The MMA Superfan:

Stamp Fairtex ready for Zamboanga's counter-attacks in first title defense

As Stamp rose to unprecedented heights in MMA, she made sure to keep tabs on her ex-training partner, who's ranked No. 2 in the division.

Zamboanga's improved striking was indeed her trump card in back-to-back wins over Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba. Nevertheless, Stamp expects the aggressive Filipina to not back down when they finally share the circle.

She added:

"The skill that I learned from her, where I feel like I improved, is to defend. When I hit her, I know she'll be able to land and punch back. I learned a lot [in training] about being able to attack without being attacked back."

ONE 167 will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.