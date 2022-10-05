Stamp Fairtex pens message to fans and supporters following win at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE women's atomweight World Grand Prix champion and former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titleholder Stamp Fairtex had an excellent showing at ONE on Prime Video 2 last weekend.

The Thai MMA sensation put on a marvelous performance against Malaysia's Jihin 'Shadow Cat' Radzuan en route to a dominant unanimous decision win.

After the bout, the ever-so-friendly and warm Stamp sent a message to her fans and supporters:

"Thank you everyone for supporting me. I will develop myself into a better version.❤️❤️❤️❤️🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🙏🙏🙏"

Stamp showed remarkable growth with both her stand-up and ground games, giving the undeniably skilled Radzuan more than she could handle. Still, after such a dominant win, Stamp is still humble enough to say that she will develop into a better version.

If this isn't the best version of Stamp Fairtex yet, then we're all in for a wonderful treat once she hits her full potential. Here's to hoping that Stamp shows us a new level of greatness in her next bout.

Stamp Fairtex outfights and outlasts Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2

After her devastating world title loss at ONE X back in March, Stamp Fairtex bounced back with a solid win at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The No.1-ranked Fairtex fighter put her spot on the line against the No.5-ranked Radzuan. With a possible world title bid hanging in the balance, both warriors didn't hold back.

Radzuan was constantly pushing Stamp back with her aggressive attacks early on, but the Thai had the Malaysian's number almost every time. The Thai sensation had counters to almost everything Radzuan threw at her, never finding herself in any serious trouble.

By the third round, Stamp took over the fight by landing one of the most beautiful step-in elbows you'll ever see. The elbow strike floored Radzuan immediately and Stamp went to work on her ground and pound.

Save for a Hail Mary armbar attempt in the waning seconds, Radzuan was never in any position to take the fight.

It was a near-perfect performance by Stamp Fairtex and it makes a great argument that she is still the best fighter in her division after the world champ, Angela Lee.

If she performs the same way in her mixed-rules bout with Anissa Meksen at ONE on Prime Video 6 in Thailand early next year, we might be seeing a second world title shot for the flamboyant and dangerous Thai star.

