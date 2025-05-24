Stamp Fairtex shares the biggest lesson she learned after injury setback: “I cannot train 100 percent” 

For over a year now, Stamp Fairtex has been stuck in limbo. She had to sit and watch from the sidelines - an unfortunate position for one of the most active and decorated athletes in ONE Championship. But more than the physical recovery, it’s been the mental shift that’s proven the toughest.
In her own words, Stamp admits she’s learned to slow down.
"It's good, but I cannot train like 100 percent," she told South China Morning Post. "In the beginning it was like three months of surgery. Then I tried training again, but then I had to start recovery again. So it took a long time, more than one year."
It’s not the kind of lesson any fighter wants to learn, but it's arguably an inevitability in the field. And for Stamp, it's become the reality she now works around.
“My knee tweaked” - Stamp Fairtex recalls how she sustained gnarly knee injury that has kept her sidelined
The injury itself didn’t come from a fight. It happened during training, just two weeks out from her planned world title defense against Denice Zamboanga. Stamp was deep into camp when a routine drill turned into a freak accident.
"I was training before the fight, about two weeks out," she shared. "It was my world title defense against Denice. My partner took my back, and then she lifted me, but my feet were still on the ground, and then she turned. Then it felt like my knee tweaked. That sucked."
It’s been a slow road back, punctuated by setbacks and the relinquishing of her ONE atomweight MMA world title to Denice Zamboanga, elevating her status from interim to undisputed champ.
Still, Stamp urges fans not to forget about her. She'll be back in the Circle in due time.
