Stamp Fairtex shares poignant shot of hers during training

Former ONE women's atomweight world title challenger Stamp Fairtex is gearing up for one of the most important fights of her career at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

In front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Colorado, the flamboyant Thai fighter will get to fight for the first time on US soil. Across the circle from her will be American stalwart Alyse Anderson.

With a little over two weeks out before her fight, Stamp was seen already training in Denver, Colorado to acclimatize herself to a higher altitude. Fighter and photographer Adrian Nigel marvelously captured the Thai superstar's photos before and after her training session. They're quite telling, to say the least:

"•Stamp Fairtex• Before and After Training Blessed to capture this Nak Muay Ying. Been a fan of you since I picked up gloves."

Aside from the trail of sweat around her temple, Stamp pretty much looks the exact same in both photos. She doesn't look tired, flustered or overly drawn out after her undoubtedly intense workout.

What she did look like was focused, both before and after training. This said a lot about her mental sharpness and physical prowess just two weeks before her bout. Stamp Fairtex is ready and Nigel captured this fact profoundly.

Fans expressed their support for the Thai striker in the comments section:

Comments on Stamt Fairex's photos

@edwinwitmanryderiii said something most hardcore fight fans have been saying for years:

"Stamp Fairtex is and always will be one of the best female fighters to ever step in the ring🔥"

@trippen2023 pointed out how heavy must the head be that wears the crown:

"Must be a great burden being the champion. You have so many that love you @stamp_fairtex"

@eshn0 may have coined a new nickname for Stamp:

"Goddess of Destruction💛☠️"

Stamp Fairtex faces Alyse Anderson on the main card of ONE Fight Night 10, which airs live on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire fight card is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

