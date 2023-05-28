Stamp Fairtex shows the perfect way to stop a takedown with Mitch Chilson

ONE atomweight superstar and Thailand's most popular MMA export, Stamp Fairtex, is the perfect combination of marketable looks and lethal fighting skills. The amazing things she accomplishes inside the ONE Championship Circle are only elevated by her flamboyant and colorful personality outside of it.

Despite her awesome dance moves and ridiculously entertaining social media posts, one must never forget that Stamp is one of the most dangerous Muay Thai practitioners in MMA today.

The fact that she won both the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles in her first year in the promotion is a testament to this. She has translated her Thai boxing skills into MMA so seamlessly.

In a recent post by ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex showed ONE commentator Mitch Chilson how she effectively stops a takedown:

"Stamp HALTS ‘em 🛑 Can ANYONE stop the Thai star? 👊 @stamp_fairtex"

Nothing like a rib-breaking knee strike to the body to stop an oncoming takedown. Speaking of body shots, Stamp used one of her signature roundhouse kicks to the body to successfully introduce herself to the American viewing market at ONE Fight Night 10.

The 25-year-old Muay Thai marvel faced American MMA standout Alyse Anderson in front of a euphoric sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

The fight was an impressive two-round showcase of Stamp's undeniable talent and unlimited star power. To start the bout, she dazzled the entire building with her famous "Stamp Dance" as she walked out to the Circle.

The Pattaya native then made an example of Anderson, besting her in nearly every aspect of the game.

From striking to grappling to everything in-between, Stamp Fairtex showed why she is a force to be reckoned with. She put her American foe away with a swift round kick to the body after a solid knee:

With the victory, Stamp Fairtex was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus by ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong and an opportunity to fight for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship against South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

