"Continuing my streak on the stunts and magic tricks!" - Stamp Fairtex shows her prankster side

Stamp Fairtex delighted fans with another reel on Instagram today. Apart from being one of the best in her sport, she is also one of the most likeable characters on social media.

Stamp is known for using Instagram for showing some daring stunts. This time, the former two-sport champion captioned her latest prank with the words:

“Continuing my streak on the stunts and magic tricks!”

The stunt generated more than 20,000 likes in just a few hours.

Catch the clip below:

Many Fairtex fans shared her humor as some of them posted positive messages in light of the funny video. One fan said:

“Gets funnier every time it repeats.”

Another fan wrote:

“When you’re not expecting it and the muscles loose, woof that stings!”

The former two-sport champion is known for using a variety of leg kicks to debilitate opponents. The well-rounded MMA fighter is one of the best in her division to use it effectively and accurately.

Kicks have played a major role in her fights as she uses them to force opponents to fight at a distance. Stamp expertly commanded this type of strategy against Julie Mezabarba at ONE: NEXT GEN.

Stamp used deep kicks, low kicks, and foot jabs as the weapons of her choice to prevent the 'Brazilian Bulldog' from closing the distance with her striking.

Catch the highlights below:

Sometimes, it’s all laughs and games at the gym, but one needs to remember, Stamp never stops training. She works the pads with every intention of getting the finish.

Suffice to say, Stamp is never one to waste a shot. They're all calculated and precise.

Watch Stamp Fairtex's first head kick knockout below:

Three possible line ups for Stamp Fairtex’s return to the cage

ONE Championship recently created a list of potential opponents for Stamp Fairtex after her recent title defeat against Angela Lee at ONE: X.

They’ve listed Jenelyn Olsim, Jihin Radzuan, and Denice Zamboanga as possible challengers for the No.1 ranked atomweight striker.

However, one competitor's record stands out the most. Jihin 'Shadowcat' Radzuan is the full package. She is currently on a three-fight run with notable wins against Itsuki Hirata, Mei Yamaguchi, and Bi Nguyen.

The Malaysian mixed martial artist specializes in Wushu, in other words, Kung Fu, which could present itself as a challenge for the Muay Thai striker. Even though she is ranked fifth overall, she would be an exciting underdog for anyone inside the cage.

