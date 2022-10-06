“She has good punches, that is all” - Stamp Fairtex unimpressed by Anissa Meksen’s win over Dangkongfah Banchamek

Former two-sport ONE Championship women's atomweight titleholder Stamp Fairtex is fresh off her victory at ONE on Prime Video 2, where she outpointed Jihin Radzuan. The Thai star is already looking forward to facing her next opponent, Anissa Meksen — and she's not all that impressed.

Meksen also earned a unanimous decision win at the ONE on Prime Video 2 event. However, Stamp believes that she took advantage of a favorable matchup against a smaller opponent.

She told SCMP MMA's Nic Atkin:

"I think Dangkongfah is a good athlete, but the advantage that Anissa had over her is that Dangkongfah is quite smaller than her, and this is the first time Dangkongfah fought [on the global stage]. Maybe Dangkongfah got a little bit nervous and excited to fight in ONE. Anissa has good punches, that is all."

Stamp is clearly confident that her experience and pedigree will be too much for Meksen to handle when they square off in a unique mixed-rules contest early next year.

Incredibly, Stamp Fairtex has 15 ONE Championship appearances under her belt at the age of 25. On top of that, she's the organization's first two-sport world champion, having earned titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

After transitioning to MMA, Stamp was crowned the ONE women's atomweight World Grand Prix tournament winner in 2021. She went on to fall short of gold in a third sport when she met Angela Lee at ONE X this past March.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Anissa Meksen on Jan. 14

The stage is set for another special-rules attraction at ONE on Prime Video 6 on January 14 in Bangkok, Thailand. The fight between Stamp Fairtex and Anissa Meksen will alternate round-by-round between Muay Thai and MMA rules. Both athletes are confident heading into the highly anticipated contest.

Stamp will look to take particular advantage in the second round once takedowns and submissions become legal. Aside from that, the Thai competitor is known for her devastating elbows, which will aid her in the other frames.

In what will be somoewhat of a home game for Stamp, she's certain that fans will be keen to see her take Meksen down in the second round and have her hand raised.

