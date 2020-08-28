Stamp Fairtex Vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: ‘I cannot lose’

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex is adamant about keeping her World Title in where she believes to be its rightful location – Thailand.

She will attempt to do so in the main event of ONE: A NEW BREED in Bangkok this Friday, 28 August, against a debuting and fame-hungry Brazilian named Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

“This fight is very important because it is for the Muay Thai belt, and Muay Thai belongs to the Thai people, and the fight is in our home stadium. I cannot lose,” she said.

Stamp Fairtex will have her hands full when she enters the ONE ring against Rodrigues, who she thinks will try to steal the show using her infamous kicks.

“She is an aggressive fighter. She has good footwork and very natural kicks. When she is done with her left kick, her right kick follows up right away. And she is not loose [on her feet] – her stance is very firm,” the reigning titleholder said.

Stamp Fairtex will have to be just as firm, however, and rely on the weapons that got her to the top of the atomweight division in “the art of eight limbs.”

“My advantage is probably my punches. They are probably more precise,” she said. “My punches might be just a little bit more accurate and maybe just a tiny bit faster than hers.

“If I can end the match quickly, I will. But if I cannot, then I will try to win [the rounds]. I plan to use my fists because I have trained them quite a bit.”

Will Stamp Fairtex keep the belt in Thailand? Or will Rodrigues send the Thai back to Pattaya empty-handed?

Find out this Friday, 28 August, at ONE: A NEW BREED on Hotstar, Star Sports Select, or the ONE Super App at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).