Stamp Fairtex working on takedown defense ahead of Alyse Anderson fight

The 1stBank Center in Colorado will play host to a high-stakes atomweight matchup with major ONE world title implications. Sitting atop the divisional rankings, Stamp Fairtex finds herself one big win away from another shot at becoming a three-sport ONE world champion. To get that win, she’ll have to fend off the grapple-heavy attack of Alyse Anderson:

“For my preparations, I have to defend [Anderson’s] takedowns and show my Muay Thai skills when I create the opportunity to strike,” Stamp told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

Already conquering the worlds of Muay Thai and kickboxing, Stamp has been hell-bent on capturing 26 pounds of ONE gold in the world of MMA. She nearly accomplished her goal at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X last year, putting reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee in danger before succumbing to a second-round rear-naked choke from the ‘Unstoppable’ champion.

A win at ONE Fight Night 10 would put Stamp Fairtex on a collision course with streaking atomweight veteran Ham Seo Hee. The two will likely vie for the interim ONE atomweight world championship as Angela Lee remains on hiatus following the tragic passing of her sister Victoria Lee late last year.

However, before Stamp can start preparing for a potential title fight, she’ll have to take care of work against a hungry American standout who will have home-field advantage.

When it comes to the atomweight rankings, Alyse Anderson is on the outside looking in, but that could quickly change should she score an upset against the Thai fan-favorite. With a win, ‘Lil Savage’ would likely jump the queue and find herself in pole position for a ONE world title fight later this year.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

