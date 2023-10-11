Stamp opens up about the hardships that molded her into the fighter she is today: “My family is all I have”

Newly crowned ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex did not always have the comfortable life that she has today.

Before becoming a global superstar in the world of combat sports, the Thai starlet endured extreme poverty growing up and had to rely on fighting at a young age just to put food on the table.

During her formative years, Stamp also recalled the time she had her heart broken, which further fueled her desire to be the best at her craft by spending countless hours in the gym.

The now three-sport ONE world champion relived these hard times during her ONE Fight Night 14 post-event interview:

“So my fight story would be since my childhood with my family when I was growing up, we were poor and we didn’t have a lot in terms of financials. Also when I was a teenager, I had my heart broken that got me with nothing left. That’s how I realized that I only got my family, my family is all I have, and they’ll always be there for me. Also Fairtex is my family as well apart from my actual family, so that’s what my fight story is about.”

Stamp has never been shy about professing her love for her parents and always gives back to them as much as she can.

The 25-year-old megastar received another $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong after her inspirational TKO win over Ham Seo Hee last month.

Stamp has certainly come a long way since her humble beginnings in Rayong, Thailand. We all can’t wait to witness the heights she’ll continue to reach in the near future.

