Stamp ramps up Colorado training heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Stamp Fairtex is giving fight fans a glimpse into her adventures in America.

The Thai superstar has arrived in the ‘Mile High City’ weeks ahead of her highly anticipated return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Scheduled for a high-stakes atomweight clash with Alyse Anderson, Stamp Fairtex is giving her fans on social media an inside look into her training and other adventures in The Centennial State.

Training for Stamp's USA ONE Championship debut has begun.

"Training for Stamp’s USA ONE Championship debut has begun. We have a deadline – May 5th. It’s time to start training… so it’s time for montages and Bill Conti!”

Though it’s not the first time Stamp Fairtex has been to the United States, ONE Fight Night 10 will represent the first time she has competed in front of a North American crowd. Meeting her inside the Circle at the historic event will be American-born Alyse Anderson.

‘Lil Savage’ will have a home-field advantage as she attempts to score the biggest win of her combat sports career. Coming off an impressive come-from-behind submission victory over Asha Roka last year, Alyse Anderson could find herself in line for a ONE world title opportunity should she score an upset against the former two-sport ONE world champion.

Sitting as the No. 1 ranked atomweight in ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex will be primed for a showdown with No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee with a win over ‘Lil Savage’ on May 5. With reigning atomweight queen Angela Lee currently on hiatus, the potential matchup will likely include an interim atomweight world title hanging in the balance, giving Stamp the chance to become the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live on May 5th for free in U.S. primetime.

