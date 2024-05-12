"Stamp is at the top of her game" - Denice Zamboanga praises close pal's "unbelievable" run to three-sport glory

Even in the eyes of the upcoming ONE atomweight MMA world title challenger and current second-ranked divisional contender Denice Zamboanga, Stamp Fairtex is the best 115-pound women's fighter in the world today.

Stamp's historic achievement at ONE Fight Night in September 2023, when she scored a third-round TKO finish of Ham Seo Hee, has cemented her status as the premier martial artist because she was the first athlete in ONE Championship history to win three world titles in three different sports.

This echoed Denice Zamboanga's statement during her most recent talk with Tiebreaker Time ahead of their world title showdown in the main event of the ONE 167 card on June 7, inside the sold-out Impact Arena crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 27-year-old Filipina MMA star claimed:

"I cannot deny that Stamp is at the top of her game right now. She won belts in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Now, she's the champion in MMA. It's unbelievable."

Denice Zamboanga and Stamp are close friends outside the ring because they were able to train together for a significant amount of time at the Fairtex Training Center before the latter went back home to the Philippines.

They would, however, put their friendship aside on fight night to determine the best atomweight fighter.

Stamp feels Denice Zamboanga made the right decision to move to other teams

If Zamboanga was still affiliated today with Fairtex Training Center, she wouldn't have possibly earned her world title shot against Stamp since they are both training at the same gym and are competing in the same weight class.

This bold and brave decision to move out of Fairtex Training Center by 'The Menace' was lauded by Stamp because, according to her, Zamboanga made the right decision for her career and the dream of becoming a world champion.

ONE 167 is available and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7.

The card will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.