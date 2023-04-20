"Starts going down my throat" - Bellator's DeAnna Bennett starts off media day with NSFW jokes

The No. 4 ranked women's flyweight DeAnna Bennett is scheduled to face women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche at the upcoming Bellator 294 event on April 21. 'Vitamin D' seems to be in high spirits, which was evident at the recently concluded media day.

The 38-year-old kicked off her interaction with the press by cracking an NFSW joke about the microphone, leaving the interviewer in splits:

"I'll bring this up [the mic] , I'll try not to be inappropriate with it. I'll put it down here [and] not put it close to the face... Can’t bring this [her head] down here, and the sun comes out, and then it just starts going down my throat, and then it's like that's not the content they came here for."

The MMA fighter didn't stop there and took the joke a step further, claiming that her nickname 'Vitamin D' has nothing to do with her joyful personality:

"My fight name is Vitamin D for a reason, and it is not because of my cheery personality. As much as I'd like to tell people that's the case, it's really not. It's because I'm literally just two seconds up here and I'm like, I deep-throat the microphone now right?"

Check out Bennett's comments below:

Bennett and Carmouche first shared the cage in 2020, with 'Girl-Rilla' emerging as the victor via third-round submission. As per Best Fight Odds, Carmouche is the -400 favorite over Bennett (+385 underdog) for Bellator 294.

Some standout fights to watch out for at Bellator 294

The co-main event of Bellator 294 features a heavyweight matchup between former interim title challenger Tim Johnson and Said Sowma.

Both fighters will be hunting for a much-needed win at the event. Johnson is on a three-fight skid and hasn't tasted victory since 2020. Similarly, Sowma is on a two-fight losing streak and has failed to register a win since 2021.

Elsewhere on the main card, former interim bantamweight title challenger Danny Sabatello will take on Marcos Breno. Sabatello will be looking to bounce back from his title fight defeat to Raufeon Stots, while Breno will be coming into the bout on a three-fight win streak.

Bellator 294 will take place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii, with the event's main card expected to start at 10 PM ET. The event, which is being held in honor of America's military, is free for military personnel, veterans, and first responders.

