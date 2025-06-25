"Stay off the drugs" - Fans concerned as Jon Jones goes on frantic social media spree amid UFC retirement and legal trouble

Jon Jones is engaging in some behaviour on his social media that has some fans concerned about where the MMA legend is mentally and emotionally. Taking to his personal X account just days out from the retirement announcement, 'Bones' began a tweet spree that seemed to begin fairly casually as he retweeted a photograph of himself standing tall above Lyoto Machida.

Ad

This transpired after Jones choked out the former champion in a light heavyweight title bout, with Jones describing the image as a picture that will forever be one of his favorite photos. Things then began to get a bit more unusual as Jon Jones started to express a bit of a nebulous thought process as he stated across a series of tweets,

"Change me by thinking about this riddle. The guy in the brown jacket. Here take my phone, he went that way. If people start getting away with this, it's gonna start a free-for-all. Intelligence. I guess when you have a voice, you should use it. Happy retirement to me. Crazy coincidence. Bob Marley said don't worry."

Ad

Trending

[Images Courtesy: @jonnybones tweet thread on X]

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the tweet that kicked off all of this Jon Jones discourse below

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Jones tweet spree has MMA fans sounding off

The bizarre social media ramblings especially seem concerning in the context of the recently reported Jon Jones legal case that seems to be ongoing. The situation involved a woman who seemed intoxicated while lacking coverage on the lower part of her body inside a crashed car, with claims that Jones had been the driver.

Ad

There were questions in the aftermath about if the man on the other end of a phone call, made public by body cam footage that has come to light, during this interaction was in fact Jones as the woman in the car accident suggested.

In a since deleted tweet captured by ufc/2025/06/25/ufc-jon-jones-implicates-himself-threatened-police-hit-and-run-twitter-rant/84351311007/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">MMA Junkie earlier this morning, 'Bones' seemingly addressed the call that was seemingly interpreted as threatening by the on-site officer as Jones said,

Ad

"Whoever was on the phone with me at first, his timestamp is different. By the time I was acting aggressive on the phone it was a completely different conversation. I was already in my paranoid and defensive state."

While the former two-division UFC champion deleted that post on X, many fans have been responding to the tweet spree referenced earlier in the article, as @mcsauce_utd_ said,

Ad

"Jon, stay off the drugs and put the phone down."

The 37-year-old former light heavyweight kingpin seems to be spiralling a bit, according to @gitbackjoejoe, who stated,

"Bro is crashing out again"

The Rochester native who previously held UFC heavyweight gold also received some feedback about unplugging from social media a bit and centering himself, as @Alexandru122 quipped,

"Jon put the phone down and take a deep breath"

Ad

[Images Courtesy: @jonnybones tweet threads on X]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dylan Bowker @DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In



@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.