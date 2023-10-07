"Stay in your lane" - Jon Jones gives a fitting reply to ONE CEO's criticism of UFC

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given a fitting reply to ONE CEO's criticism of UFC.

During a media appearance following ONE Fight Night 14, Chatri Sityodtong made a rather controversial statement by claiming that the UFC roster has 'sloppy mediocre-ish striking', He suggested that ONE offers far more exciting fights than that of the UFC and said:

"What you see in, let’s say the UFC, is very sloppy, mediocre-ish striking because they’re not strikers. A typical UFC fighter is a D-1 college wrestler, 7-0 in the minor leagues and then they do a little bit of striking then they enter the UFC. At ONE, all these are world champions before they arrive and they’re already multiple [time] world champions at the peak of their career when they arrive."

The comments made by Chatri Sityodtong certainly did not sit well with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. 'Bones' responded to the ONE CEO's statement on Instagram and said:

"Bro this doesn’t make anybody want to watch your show anymore. You just sound like a hater. Winners focus on winning, losers focus on winners. Stay in your lane and do the best You can. Without the UFC there would be no ONE."

Stipe Miocic believes Jon Jones is still inexperienced as a heavyweight

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are gearing up for a highly anticipated heavyweight championship matchup scheduled for UFC 295 in November. Heading into the bout, many in the MMA community have dismissed Miocic's chances against Jones because of his age and inactivity.

It is worth noting that Stipe Miocic is 41 years old and hasn't fought since a devastating knockout loss to Francis Ngannou two years ago. However, Miocic is confident, and during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he expressed his belief that Jones is still inexperienced as a heavyweight. He said:

"I think, of course, there is no question. I get a big man in there throwing bombs, and you know, it doesn't matter if you throw hard or not, I mean all that weight behind a punch in small gloves, anything can happen."

Catch Miocic's comments in the video below (4:39 minutes):